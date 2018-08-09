× York County man arrested for allegedly walking around Jefferson Boro while naked

SPRING GROVE — State Police arrested a 37-year-old man in Jefferson Boro Saturday after witnesses spotted him walking around a neighborhood in the nude.

One of the witnesses was with her two children, ages 4 and 5, at the time, police say.

Robert Edward Hollamon is charged with indecent exposure, open lewdness, and public drunkenness and similar misconduct in the incident, which occurred at about 11:30 a.m. on Baltimore Street.

According to police, two women called in to report seeing a male suspect, later identified as Hollamon, walking around the square in Jefferson Boro while naked. As police were en route to the scene, dispatch continued to provide updates, the last of which said the suspect was spotted walking around the second floor of an apartment near the square, according to the criminal complaint.

When police arrived, a trooper observed that the apartment’s windows were open, and numerous items had been thrown onto the ground. The suspect was standing naked in the doorway, muttering incoherently, police say.

Hollamon was observed to be under the influence of a controlled substance, according to police, and was taken into custody. Asked why he was walking around naked, Hollamon allegedly said he was doing it “because that’s what he was told to do.”

Asked who told him to do it, Hollamon allegedly yelled “You know.”

Hollamon repeatedly kept yelling “I don’t know!” when asked his name, whether there was anyone else in the apartment, and why he was throwing items all around the room.

Police say the apartment was completely destroyed, with debris — including items from the kitchen freezer — and shards of broken glass covering the floor. Hollamon, who was not wearing shoes, had to be carried to the patrol car after his arrest, police say.