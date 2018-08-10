× 16-year-old who was beaten at community park in Elizabethtown has died

LANCASTER COUNTY — Blake Shearer, the 16-year-old who was beaten at Elizabethtown Borough Community Park on Monday, has died, according to his father, Nathan Adams.

Adams posted the news in the Prayers and Justice for Blake Facebook group.

“First off, we want to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers, love, and support. Unfortunately, this afternoon at 2:20pm our baby boy, Blake John Shearer lost his life due to the injuries he sustained late Monday afternoon. Please continue to pray for all of us as we head down a new path of grieving and moving forward,” the post read.

Adams spoke with FOX43 Wednesday, telling us that his son was hanging out with friends at the park when he was approached by an unidentified man who asked him to turn music down.

When the music was not turned down to the man’s liking, he allegedly hit Shearer in the back of the head four times, knocking him unconscious.

Shearer was being treated at Hershey Medical Center in Derry Township.