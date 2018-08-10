× Bridge replacement on Route 462 in Hellam Township postponed to August 24

HELLAM TOWNSHIP, York County — Due to an unfavorable weekend weather forecast, the scheduled work to replace the bridge carrying Route 462 over a tributary of Kreutz Creek west of Hallam Borough has been postponed to August 24, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The bridge, built in 1934, was scheduled to be replaced with a precast concrete box culvert, PennDOT says.

That work will now be performed the weekend of August 24, weather permitting, PennDOT says. While the bridge, located on Route 462 and Campbell Road between Stonewood and Freysville roads, is being replaced, the road will be closed. Traffic will be detoured using Route 24, U.S. 30, and Frysville Road.

Route 462 should be re-opened by 6 a.m. on Monday, August 27, PennDOT says.