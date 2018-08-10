× Fairfield Area School District delays start of school year due to mold concern

ADAMS COUNTY — Fairfield Area School District announced Friday that the start of the 2018-19 school year has been delayed due to a mold concern.

In a letter sent to parents Friday, Superintendent Karen Kugler said that professionals will be brought in to clean all buildings and ventilation systems.

The projected first day of school is now September 4, with graduation being moved to June 12, Kugler wrote.

“Please continue to monitor the district website, twitter, One-Call alerts, and mailings home for updated information regarding the start of school, kindergarten registration, Back to School Nights, and 9th Grade Orientation,” a portion of the letter stated.

You can read the full letter below: