× Fairview Township Police are looking for a suspected male supplement thief

NEW CUMBERLAND, York County — Fairview Township Police are investigating a series of retail thefts at the Rite Aid store on the 100 block of Old York Road in New Cumberland.

In separate incidents on July 5, July 13 and August 6, a male suspect allegedly took male supplement products from the store. Police are requesting assistance in identifying the male seen in the pictures attached to this post.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Fairview Township Police at (717) 901-5267 or submit a tip online.