× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News At Ten (August 10, 2018)

On FOX43 New At Ten: We’re following breaking news today after an Elizabethtown man is charged with criminal homicide in the death of 16-year-old Blake Shearer.

David Skalla, 24, allegedly beat Shearer on Monday at Elizabethtown Borough Community Park, and today, news was released of Shearer’s death.

FOX43’s Jossie Carbonare spoke to the Lancaster County DA about this case and expect more from family and friends attending a candlelight vigil tonight.

Also at 10, several cars are swallowed up after a sinkhole opened up at Tanger Outlets in Lancaster County. FOX43’s Ashley Paul will have the latest.