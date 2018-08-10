× Judge won’t accept plea deal for ex-Dover girls basketball coach’s corruption of minors charge

YORK COUNTY — A York County judge refused to accept a proposed plea agreement that would allow former Dover Area High School girls basketball coach Aignee Nicole Freeland to avoid jail time for allegedly having a sexual relationship with one of her players, according to a York Dispatch report.

Freeland, 24, appeared in court Thursday before Common Pleas Judge Gregory M. Snyder to plead guilty to a felony charge of corruption of minors.

The proposed plea agreement was for Freeland to serve seven years of probation and 15 years on the state’s list of sex offenders in exchange for her plea.

York County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Kyle King confirmed that Snyder did not accept the proposed plea deal.

Freeland is scheduled to go to trial in November.