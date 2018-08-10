× Lebanon County man accused of leading high-speed police chase around Myerstown

LEBANON COUNTY — A 52-year-old Myerstown man was arrested early Friday morning after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase around the Myerstown area, according to State Police.

Richard Brown, 52, is charged with a felony count of fleeing or attempting to elude police, driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving on the right side of a roadway, seven counts of ignoring stop or yield signs, failure to use turn signals, driving at an unsafe sppeed, careless driving, reckless driving and exceeding maximum speed limits.

According to police, Brown was initially driving on Route 645 from Route 422 in Jackson Township when a police vehicle approached. Brown allegedly accelerated away at a high rate of speed, and a police pursuit began.

The chase continued through West Jackson Avenue and the adjoining streets in a neighborhood, police say. Brown allegedly ran through seven stop signs while leading the police chase through the neighborhood, allegedly reaching a speed of 88 mph in a 15 mph zone while fleeing on West Mckinley Avenue.

Police say Brown then returned to Route 645, traveling north, and passed a civilian vehicle at Cricket Lane. He then turned east on Rosebud Avenue and south on Route 501, where he eventually came to a stop and was taken into custody, police say.

Brown was arraigned at Lebanon County Central Booking. Police are looking for the identity of the driver Brown passed at Cricket Lane. Police are asking the driver to contact Trooper John Huffstutler at (717) 865-2194.