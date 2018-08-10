× Man arrested after allegedly stealing ‘Ric Flair’s’ car

CHAMBERSBURG — A Chambersburg man is under arrest after allegedly failing to return a stolen car he said belonged to “Ric Flair.”

Jeffrey Deaen Gross, 53, is charged with receiving stolen property and cited with several traffic violations, according to Public Opinion Online.

According to police, officers were dispatched Saturday to South Edwards Avenue, where they found Gross sitting on the ground, leaning next to the back passenger door of a Honda SUV.

Gross allegedly claimed the car was out of gas and that he drove it to the area despite having a suspended and expired drivers license.

Officers later found that the car had been reported stolen out of Middlesex Township. Gross allegedly told them that the car belonged to “Ric Flair.”

Flair, whose real name is Richard Morgan Fliehr, is a famous professional wrestler whose ring career spanned four decades. Known as “The Nature Boy,” Flair won at least 16 world championships while wrestling for the National Wrestling Alliance and World Wrestling Entertainment.

His Wikipedia page says he currently resides in Georgia.

Gross allegedly admitted to taking the car, but claimed he was going to return it that day, according to police.

Gross was arraigned and taken to the Franklin County Jail after he was unable to post $50,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 14.