Man charged in death of teen who was beaten at community park in Elizabethtown

LANCASTER COUNTY — An Elizabethtown man faces a criminal homicide charge in the death of 16-year-old Blake Shearer, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

David Skalla, 24, allegedly beat Shearer on Monday at Elizabethtown Borough Community Park.

Nathan Adams, the father of Shearer, told FOX43 Wednesday that his son was hanging out with friends at the park when he was approached by a man who asked him to turn music down. The man allegedly hit Shearer in the back of the head four times, knocking him unconscious, when the music was not turned down to his liking.

Shearer passed away Friday, according to his father.

Adams posted the news in the Prayers and Justice for Blake Facebook group.

“First off, we want to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers, love, and support. Unfortunately, this afternoon at 2:20pm our baby boy, Blake John Shearer lost his life due to the injuries he sustained late Monday afternoon. Please continue to pray for all of us as we head down a new path of grieving and moving forward,” the post read.

Shearer was being treated at Hershey Medical Center in Derry Township.

