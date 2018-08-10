× Man crashes while trying to flee from police in Manheim Township

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY — A York man attempted to flee from police during a traffic stop on Butter Road, just off of Route 222 in Manheim Township earlier this month, according to police reports.

Brandon Kellander, 25, is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police, accidents involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed and other traffic violations.

While fleeing north on Butter Road on August 2, Kellander struck a utility pole after losing control of his vehicle, according to police reports. Another vehicle, travelling in the opposite direction, struck the downed utility pole’s wires, causing it to go airborne, police said.

According to police, Kellander was driving with a suspended license.

Kellander was taken to an area hospital after suffering serious injuries.