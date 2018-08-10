× New Hampshire man accused of bilking Lancaster County victim in driveway paving scam

LANCASTER COUNTY — East Earl Township Police have charged a 45-year-old New Hampshire man with theft by deception after they say he took $6,000 from a victim in a driveway paving scam in June.

Cornelius C. Stanley, of Hudson, NH, is also charged with fraudulent business practices in the incident, which happened on June 29.

According to police, Stanley and two accomplices, doing business as “American Asphalt Paving, approached a victim in East Earl Township. They claimed to have leftover materials from another job, and offered to pave the victim’s driveway “at a discount,” police say.

The accomplices began working, even though the victim repeatedly told them to stop, police say. Stanley then told the victim he ran out of material, and needed $6,000 to complete the job, according to police.

The victim gave Stanley the money.

Stanley was charged by East Earl Township Police on August 7. He is currently incarcerated in Bedford County, after leading State Police on a vehicle chase on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.