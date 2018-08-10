× Redskins rookie RB suffers ACL injury, will miss 2018 season

The Washington Redskins announced Friday that rookie running back Derrius Guice will miss the 2018 season due to an ACL injury.

Guice was injured Thursday during the team’s preseason game against New England.

The 5-foot-11, 225-pound back was taken in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

In three years at Louisiana State University (LSU), Guice rushed for 3,074 yards and 29 touchdowns on 471 carries. During his sophomore year, he tallied 1,387 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Washington noted that he’s expected to make a full recovery and is looking forward to playing in 2019.