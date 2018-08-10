Shower and thunderstorm chances return for the weekend

FINISHING FRIDAY: Most of us will dodge a shower and thunderstorm chance throughout Friday evening, but a couple will sneak through. They will be few and far between. Clouds stick around overnight with morning lows near 70-degrees.

HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND: A few morning showers give way to some dry time before widespread thunderstorms in the afternoon. They are not expected to be severe, but could be strong with some gusty winds. Highs stay below-average, in the low-80s. A few storms return for Sunday afternoon with highs again in the low-80s.

STAYING STORMY: We keep thunderstorm chances around as afternoon temperatures slowly increase throughout the first part of the week. Morning lows stay in the upper-60s through Wednesday with a chance of a few thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday afternoon. Highs creep into the mid-80s, near 90-degrees by Wednesday.

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long