Sounds of Summer – Shades of Blue, Kicks off at Naylor Wine Cellars on Saturday

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- What better of a way to kick off the weekend than with glass of wine! From whites to reds, semi-sweet to sweet they have a variety of wines to pick from.

This Saturday they are kicking off their Sounds of Summer - Shades of Blue event. Rain or shine, you can purchase tickets a head of time on their website or the day of at the gate (cash only). A variety of food options will also be available for purchase.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with music playing from 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

Tickets: General Admission $15, Ages 5-15 $7.50, children under 5 years old get in for free.

Visit their website for more information!