Suspected burglary in Spring Grove caught on surveillance video

SPRING GROVE, York County — Southwestern Regional Police are investigating a Monday night burglary in Spring Grove that was caught on surveillance video.

The thefts occurred at a home on the 5000 block of York Road in North Codorus Township.

According to police, two suspects were seen on video entering the homeowner’s vehicles just after midnight. The suspected thieves allegedly made off with an undetermined amount of money.

Both suspects appeared to be wearing bandannas over their faces and gloves on their hands. They were carrying both carrying an unknown object, police say.

A nearby business also experienced an attempted break-in around the same time, and police believe the suspects may be responsible.

Anyone who might recognize the suspects is asked to contact Southwestern Regional Police at (717) 225-1333 ext. 100 or York County 911 non-emergency at (717) 854-5571.