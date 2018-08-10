× Update: One person died at hospital following crash in Lancaster County, coroner confirms

LANCASTER COUNTY — Update: One person has died as a result of the crash.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office confirms to FOX43 that 74-year-old Amos Stoltzfus was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Previously: Emergency crews responded Friday morning to an accident involving a pickup truck and a tractor trailer in Sadsbury Township, Lancaster County.

The accident occurred just before 9 a.m. along Route 41 near Pine Creek Drive.

According to reports from State Police at the scene, three people have been hospitalized with unknown injuries. One person in the pickup truck was flown to a hospital, while the other was taken by ambulance.

The driver of the tractor trailer was also taken to an area hospital via ambulance.

The tractor trailer was reportedly hauling empty chicken cages.

State Police are doing an accident reconstruction, and the road is expected to be closed for an undetermined amount of time.