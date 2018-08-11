A few storms stick with us to finish the weekend

STORMS SUNDAY: Sunday shapes up similar to Saturday, though with a few less thunderstorms in the afternoon. However, we will still see a few. Morning lows start near 70-degrees, plenty muggy. By the mid-afternoon, a few storms start developing and will have the potential to be strong, but not quite severe. Highs make it to the low-80s once again. Most of the activity should stay concentrated to the eastern counties, but everybody will still have a slightly lower chance out west. Flash flooding and some gusty winds will be the main concern.

STARTING THE WEEK: We keep the chance for storms, though a smaller chance, for Monday and Tuesday afternoons. Highs stay in the low-80s under otherwise mostly cloudy and muggy skies. Flash flooding in storms will continue to be our main concern, as the ground just hasn’t had enough

time to dry out.

WARMING UP, DRYING OUT: We’ll start to quiet down Wednesday, but we will warm up as well. Highs jump to the mid-80s for Wednesday under partly cloudy skies. By Thursday, we’re back near 90 with a very low thunderstorm chance heading into the weekend.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long