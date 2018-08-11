Adams County veteran, injured in Afghanistan, gets new adaptive home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GETTYSBURG, Pa.-- A wounded veteran has a little more independence, after receiving the keys to his brand new home in Adams County.

People gathered in Gettysburg on Saturday, as Army Sergeant Lyndon Sampang and his family became the official owners of a specially adapted home.

Sgt. Sampang was severely injured while serving in Afghanistan in 2010. Homes For Our Troops awarded the family the new home. Part of the organization's mission is to allow veterans to choose where they would like to live and give them a sense of independence in that home

"Their home should be their respite, just like any of us," said Tom Landwermeyer, President & CEO of "Homes For Our Troops."

Sgt. Sampang's wife, Cindy says, "We were so happy to move into this house and enjoy every piece of it, especially our backyard."

The home features 40-major special adaptions, including widened doorways, a roll-in shower and several kitchen amenities.

Homes For Our Troops has 90-other projects that are currently in the works. For more information and how you can help, click here: www.hfotusa.org.