Man hit by vehicle while cutting grass

EPHRATA TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — Police say a 69 year-old man was hit by a vehicle while mowing the grass on Friday night.

Investigators say that a vehicle driving northbound on Hahnstown Road, braked hard when upon seeing the man at the edge of the grass, but continued on.

The following vehicle, driven by James Oxenbreider, 52, of Lancaster, swerved to avoid hitting the first vehicle, but struck a sign and the man cutting the grass.

The man was taken to an area hospital for his injuries. There is no word on his condition.