× One person dies in York County crash

LOWER CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — One person is dead after a single vehicle crash crash early Saturday morning according to the York County Coroner.

The crash happened around 2:37 a.m., in the area of Frosty Hill Road and Downs Road. The coroner’s office responded just before 3:00 a.m.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

This is a developing story.