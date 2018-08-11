× Two people dead in Adams County crash

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, ADAMS COUNTY, Pa — State police say that two people are dead after a crash on Friday night in Adams County.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Friday, in the area of Carlisle Pike and Pine Run Road.

A vehicle on Carlisle Pike was speeding when the driver lost control, and hit another vehicle.

The driver and a passenger in the second vehicle were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to York Hospital for their injuries.