UPDATE: 18-year old injured in reported domestic-related stabbing

WEST YORK, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- One person was taken to the hospital after a reported stabbing in West York on Sunday.

Emergency dispatchers say crews were called to a home on the 1400 block of West King Street for a reported stabbing.

An 18-year old man was taken to the hospital.

According to the West York Borough Police Department, the stabbing was the result of a domestic-related incident. An investigation revealed a 29-year-old family member acted in self-defense when they stabbed the 18-year-old relative, police said. No charges have been filed.