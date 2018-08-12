× Eagles sign former Penn State quarterback Christian Hackenberg

PHILADELPHIA — The crowded Eagles quarterback depth chart just got a bit more full.

The Eagles have announced that the team has signed QB Christian Hackenberg. Center Ian Park was waived to make room on the roster.

Hackenberg, 23, was recently released by the Oakland Raiders. He was drafted by the New York Jets in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Despite being picked in the second round, Hackenberg never managed to start in a regular season game.

Hackenberg will attempt to recapture the success he had when he was the starter Penn State, compiling a 21-17 record as a starter over three seasons.

With quarterbacks Carson Wentz, Nick Foles, Nate Sudfeld and Joe Callahan on the roster, it’s unlikely Hackenberg will make it to the regular season, but teams can get another look at this once highly-touted prospect.