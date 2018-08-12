Eagles sign former Penn State quarterback Christian Hackenberg

Posted 4:51 PM, August 12, 2018, by

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 31: Christian Hackenberg #5 of the New York Jets warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA — The crowded Eagles  quarterback depth chart just got a bit more full.

The Eagles have announced that the team has signed QB Christian Hackenberg. Center Ian Park was waived to make room on the roster.

Hackenberg, 23, was recently released by the Oakland Raiders. He was drafted by the New York Jets in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Despite being picked in the second round, Hackenberg never managed to start in a regular season game.

Hackenberg will attempt to recapture the success he had when he was the starter Penn State, compiling a  21-17 record as a starter over three seasons.

With quarterbacks Carson Wentz, Nick Foles, Nate Sudfeld and Joe Callahan on the roster, it’s unlikely Hackenberg will make it to the regular season, but teams can get another look at this once highly-touted prospect.