Governor Wolf hosts annual Block Party in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa.-- A big celebration took place in Harrisburg on Sunday.

Governor Tom Wolf and first lady Frances, hosted the Annual Harrisburg Block Party.

The public turned out to enjoy music, food and had the chance to go inside the Governor's Mansion.

Both the governor and first lady made an appearance earlier in the day.

People who turned out say these type of events do a great service in getting people involved in the city.

"This is what Harrisburg is, Harrisburg is a really diverse community and bringing out all those parts together and even people outside of the city, bringing them in to see Harrisburg is a pretty great place is, pretty great," said Amy Shade, who lives in Harrisburg.

This is the 50th year for the event.