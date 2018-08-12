Hungry and homeless in York receive free weekend meals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa.-- A group of volunteers in York is coming together to help those in need.

"York Giving Helping Hands" is on a mission every weekend, at least through August, to provide food for hungry and homeless people in the area. On Saturdays and Sundays, they set up at the York (Rabbit Transit) Transfer Station to serve the public. Organizers say the event is meant simply to help others without judgement.

"I've been there, so I understand the need for someone to reach out and not look upon you as a reject or anything of that nature. Just somebody that just needs some love, some attention, and this is our way of doing that," said Cynthia White, who organized the event.

The group says initially, they planned to set up for only one weekend, but the initiative was well-received and so many donations brought in, that they are able to continue. They will be at the York (Rabbit Transit) Transfer Station, located at 213 West King Street, every Saturday and Sunday, at least through August. The hope is to continue the service indefinitely. For information on how you can help or make a donation, check out the group's Facebook page: York Giving Helping Hands.