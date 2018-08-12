Motorcycle ride benefits local veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County, Pa.-- Motorcyclists hit the road in Dauphin County for a charity ride to help veterans on Saturday.

Three Mile Island Nuclear Plant hosted the ride, with many of their workers taking part. Company officials say it was a great way to help a cause, while also educating people about nuclear energy.

"I really like riding in a group, there's a bunch of people with you. It's noticeable to people outside, people walking down the street, people driving in the cars. They see you," said Mara Levy, a motorcycle rider and TMI Reactor Engineer.

"Everybody should support the vets when they can. The vets have done a great job in keeping freedom throughout the world," said veteran and rider John Miller.

The riders traveled along Route 441, then rode to Battlefield Harley Davidson in Gettysburg for a check presentation.