× Police seeking two suspects from CVS Pharmacy robbery in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Franklin County, Pa. — Police are searching for two suspects that robbed a CVS Pharmacy on Sunday morning.

According to police reports, the two male suspects entered the store around 10:53 a.m. on Aug. 12 and went to the pharmacy section of the CVS Pharmacy located on East Main Street in Waynesboro.

One of the suspects jumped over a counter and placed two bottles of narcotics in a backpack.

Any person(s) with information regarding this incident should contact Waynesboro Police Department at 717.762.2131.