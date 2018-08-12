× Rescue unit and gear taken from Strinestown Fire Company

CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — Northern York County Regional Police are investigating a case involving a stolen rescue truck and full set of gear from the Strinestown Fire Company.

Chief “Frosty” of the Strinestown Fire Company says the full set of gear and rescue truck were taken from the station around midnight on Sunday.

The truck was recovered about an hour later in Hellam Township. The stolen helmet was found on-board, but the rest of the gear is still missing.

A full set of gear includes a helmet, pair of boots, a pair of pants and a coat. The Chief says to replace a full set of gear, would cost roughly $1,200.

The rescue will be out of service for a period of time for police processing and to make sure that there is no damage.