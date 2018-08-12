Six people injured in crash on Interstate 83

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa. — Six people were injured in a multi-vehicle accident on I-83 Saturday night, according to the Shrewsbury Fire Co.

Crews arrived on the scene at 9:19 p.m. The accident occurred just south of mile marker 6, near the Glen Rock exit.

Two people were trapped in vehicles when crews arrived. Among the six injuries, three were listed as critical, two were listed as severe and one was non-life threatening.

The accident closed both northbound lanes on I-83. Both lanes were reopened by 10:45 p.m, according to emergency dispatchers.

Pennsylvania State Police handled the investigation.