2018 Lancaster-Lebanon League High School Football Schedule

Posted 9:13 AM, August 13, 2018, by , Updated at 09:18AM, August 13, 2018
Here is the 2018 Lancaster-Lebanon League High School Football Schedule.

All games are at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted

FRIDAY, AUGUST 24

Non-League

Cedar Crest at Lebanon

Hempfield at Dallastown

McCaskey at Red Lion

Conestoga Valley at Penn Manor

Warwick at Ephrata

Wilson at Central Dauphin

Conrad Weiser at Cocalico

Daniel Boone at Garden Spot

Lampeter-Strasburg at Spring Grove

Manheim Central at Susquehanna Township

Solanco at Northeastern

Eastern York at Columbia

Elco at Susquenita

Lancaster Catholic at Camp Hill

Northern Lebanon at Pine Grove

Pottstown at Octorara

Pequea Valley at Kennard-Dale

SATURDAY, AUGUST 25

Non-League

Elizabethtown at Donegal (noon)

Manheim Township at Central Dauphin East

FRIDAY, AUGUST 31

Non-League

Cedar Crest at Hershey

Manheim Central at Hempfield

Dallastown at Manheim Township

McCaskey at William Penn

Lampeter-Strasburg at Penn Manor

Garden Spot at Warwick

Governor Mifflin at Wilson

Cocalico at Cedar Cliff

Conestoga Valley at New Oxford

Dover at Elizabethtown

Kennard-Dale at Solanco

Section 3

Annville-Cleona at Octorara

Columbia at Lancaster Catholic

Pequea Valley at Donegal

Lebanon at Elco

Ephrata at Northern Lebanon

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

Non-League

William Penn at Cedar Crest

Central York at Hempfield

Manheim Township at Central Dauphin

Reading at McCaskey

Penn Manor at Dallastown

Warwick at Manheim Central

Spring-Ford at Wilson

Cocalico at Governor Mifflin

Spring Grove at Conestoga Valley

Elizabethtown at Conrad Weiser

Palmyra at Garden Spot

West York at Lampeter-Strasburg

New Oxford at Solanco

Section 3

Ephrata at Annville-Cleona

Donegal at Columbia

Elco at Lancaster Catholic

Pequea Valley at Lebanon

Octorara at Northern Lebanon

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

Section 1

McCaskey at Cedar Crest

Hempfield at Warwick

Manheim Township at Penn Manor

Section 1-2 Crossover

Wilson at Manheim Central

Section 2

Cocalico at Elizabethtown

Lampeter-Strasburg at Conestoga Valley

Solanco at Garden Spot

Section 3

Northern Lebanon at Annville-Cleona

Columbia at Pequea Valley

Lebanon at Donegal

Elco at Octorara

Lancaster Catholic at Ephrata

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

Section 1

Cedar Crest at Hempfield

McCaskey at Warwick

Penn Manor at Wilson

Section 1-2 Crossover

Cocalico at Manheim Township

Section 2

Solanco at Conestoga Valley

Elizabethtown at Manheim Central

Garden Spot at Lampeter-Strasburg

Section 3

Annville-Cleona at Columbia

Ephrata at Donegal

Northern Lebanon at Elco

Lebanon at Lancaster Catholic

Octorara at Pequea Valley

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

Section 1

Warwick at Cedar Crest

Wilson at Manheim Township

Penn Manor at McCaskey

Section 1-2 Crossover

Hempfield at Lampeter-Strasburg

Section 2

Manheim Central at Cocalico

Conestoga Valley at Garden Spot

Elizabethtown at Solanco

Section 3

Lancaster Catholic at Annville-Cleona

Columbia at Lebanon

Donegal at Octorara

Elco at Ephrata

Pequea Valley at Northern Lebanon

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 5

Section 1

Cedar Crest at Penn Manor

Hempfield at Wilson

Warwick at Manheim Township

Section 1-2 Crossover

McCaskey at Solanco

Section 2

Cocalico at Conestoga Valley

Garden Spot at Elizabethtown

Lampeter-Strasburg at Manheim Central

Section 3

Annville-Cleona at Pequea Valley

Ephrata at Columbia

Donegal at Elco

Octorara at Lancaster Catholic

Northern Lebanon at Lebanon

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 12

Section 1

Manheim Township at Cedar Crest

Hempfield at McCaskey

Wilson at Warwick

Section 1-2 Crossover

Penn Manor at Elizabethtown

Section 2

Garden Spot at Cocalico

Manheim Central at Conestoga Valley

Lampeter-Strasburg at Solanco

Section 3

Annville-Cleona at Donegal

Columbia at Octorara

Pequea Valley at Elco

Lebanon at Ephrata

Northern Lebanon at Lancaster Catholic

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 19

Section 1

Cedar Crest at Wilson

Penn Manor at Hempfield

McCaskey at Manheim Township

Section 1-2 Crossover

Conestoga Valley at Warwick

Section 2

Solanco at Cocalico

Elizabethtown at Lampeter-Strasburg

Manheim Central at Garden Spot

Section 3

Elco at Annville-Cleona

Columbia at Northern Lebanon

Lancaster Catholic at Donegal

Ephrata at Pequea Valley

Lebanon at Octorara

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 26

Section 1

Manheim Township at Hempfield

Wilson at McCaskey

Warwick at Penn Manor

Section 1-2 Crossover

Garden Spot at Cedar Crest

Section 2

Cocalico at Lampeter-Strasburg

Conestoga Valley at Elizabethtown

Solanco at Manheim Central

Section 3

Annville-Cleona at Lebanon

Elco at Columbia

Donegal at Northern Lebanon

Octorara at Ephrata

Lancaster Catholic at Pequea Valley