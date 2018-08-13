2018 Lancaster-Lebanon League High School Football Schedule
Here is the 2018 Lancaster-Lebanon League High School Football Schedule.
All games are at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted
FRIDAY, AUGUST 24
Non-League
Cedar Crest at Lebanon
Hempfield at Dallastown
McCaskey at Red Lion
Conestoga Valley at Penn Manor
Warwick at Ephrata
Wilson at Central Dauphin
Conrad Weiser at Cocalico
Daniel Boone at Garden Spot
Lampeter-Strasburg at Spring Grove
Manheim Central at Susquehanna Township
Solanco at Northeastern
Eastern York at Columbia
Elco at Susquenita
Lancaster Catholic at Camp Hill
Northern Lebanon at Pine Grove
Pottstown at Octorara
Pequea Valley at Kennard-Dale
SATURDAY, AUGUST 25
Non-League
Elizabethtown at Donegal (noon)
Manheim Township at Central Dauphin East
FRIDAY, AUGUST 31
Non-League
Cedar Crest at Hershey
Manheim Central at Hempfield
Dallastown at Manheim Township
McCaskey at William Penn
Lampeter-Strasburg at Penn Manor
Garden Spot at Warwick
Governor Mifflin at Wilson
Cocalico at Cedar Cliff
Conestoga Valley at New Oxford
Dover at Elizabethtown
Kennard-Dale at Solanco
Section 3
Annville-Cleona at Octorara
Columbia at Lancaster Catholic
Pequea Valley at Donegal
Lebanon at Elco
Ephrata at Northern Lebanon
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 7
Non-League
William Penn at Cedar Crest
Central York at Hempfield
Manheim Township at Central Dauphin
Reading at McCaskey
Penn Manor at Dallastown
Warwick at Manheim Central
Spring-Ford at Wilson
Cocalico at Governor Mifflin
Spring Grove at Conestoga Valley
Elizabethtown at Conrad Weiser
Palmyra at Garden Spot
West York at Lampeter-Strasburg
New Oxford at Solanco
Section 3
Ephrata at Annville-Cleona
Donegal at Columbia
Elco at Lancaster Catholic
Pequea Valley at Lebanon
Octorara at Northern Lebanon
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 14
Section 1
McCaskey at Cedar Crest
Hempfield at Warwick
Manheim Township at Penn Manor
Section 1-2 Crossover
Wilson at Manheim Central
Section 2
Cocalico at Elizabethtown
Lampeter-Strasburg at Conestoga Valley
Solanco at Garden Spot
Section 3
Northern Lebanon at Annville-Cleona
Columbia at Pequea Valley
Lebanon at Donegal
Elco at Octorara
Lancaster Catholic at Ephrata
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 21
Section 1
Cedar Crest at Hempfield
McCaskey at Warwick
Penn Manor at Wilson
Section 1-2 Crossover
Cocalico at Manheim Township
Section 2
Solanco at Conestoga Valley
Elizabethtown at Manheim Central
Garden Spot at Lampeter-Strasburg
Section 3
Annville-Cleona at Columbia
Ephrata at Donegal
Northern Lebanon at Elco
Lebanon at Lancaster Catholic
Octorara at Pequea Valley
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
Section 1
Warwick at Cedar Crest
Wilson at Manheim Township
Penn Manor at McCaskey
Section 1-2 Crossover
Hempfield at Lampeter-Strasburg
Section 2
Manheim Central at Cocalico
Conestoga Valley at Garden Spot
Elizabethtown at Solanco
Section 3
Lancaster Catholic at Annville-Cleona
Columbia at Lebanon
Donegal at Octorara
Elco at Ephrata
Pequea Valley at Northern Lebanon
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 5
Section 1
Cedar Crest at Penn Manor
Hempfield at Wilson
Warwick at Manheim Township
Section 1-2 Crossover
McCaskey at Solanco
Section 2
Cocalico at Conestoga Valley
Garden Spot at Elizabethtown
Lampeter-Strasburg at Manheim Central
Section 3
Annville-Cleona at Pequea Valley
Ephrata at Columbia
Donegal at Elco
Octorara at Lancaster Catholic
Northern Lebanon at Lebanon
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 12
Section 1
Manheim Township at Cedar Crest
Hempfield at McCaskey
Wilson at Warwick
Section 1-2 Crossover
Penn Manor at Elizabethtown
Section 2
Garden Spot at Cocalico
Manheim Central at Conestoga Valley
Lampeter-Strasburg at Solanco
Section 3
Annville-Cleona at Donegal
Columbia at Octorara
Pequea Valley at Elco
Lebanon at Ephrata
Northern Lebanon at Lancaster Catholic
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 19
Section 1
Cedar Crest at Wilson
Penn Manor at Hempfield
McCaskey at Manheim Township
Section 1-2 Crossover
Conestoga Valley at Warwick
Section 2
Solanco at Cocalico
Elizabethtown at Lampeter-Strasburg
Manheim Central at Garden Spot
Section 3
Elco at Annville-Cleona
Columbia at Northern Lebanon
Lancaster Catholic at Donegal
Ephrata at Pequea Valley
Lebanon at Octorara
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 26
Section 1
Manheim Township at Hempfield
Wilson at McCaskey
Warwick at Penn Manor
Section 1-2 Crossover
Garden Spot at Cedar Crest
Section 2
Cocalico at Lampeter-Strasburg
Conestoga Valley at Elizabethtown
Solanco at Manheim Central
Section 3
Annville-Cleona at Lebanon
Elco at Columbia
Donegal at Northern Lebanon
Octorara at Ephrata
Lancaster Catholic at Pequea Valley