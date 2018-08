YORK COUNTY — Spring Garden Township Police are searching for a 40-year-old woman who has been reported missing.

Connie Sue Danner was last seen around 1 p.m Monday on foot in the 1000 block of Mt. Rose Avenue. according to police. She is wearing a green shirt and blue jeans.

It’s believed that Danner is in possession of a handgun and may harm herself, police say.

Anyone who sees Danner or someoneĀ resembling her should contact their local police department.