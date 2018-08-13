× Columbia man will serve up to 12 years on gun, drug charges

LANCASTER COUNTY — A Columbia man will serve up to 12 years in prison for having heroin, marijuana and a loaded pistol with a scratched-out serial number in his possession during a traffic stop in Manor Township in January, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Nehemiah Kemp, 28, was sentenced to 6 to 12 years in prison by Lancaster County Judge Donald Totaro after pleading guilty to four felony charges and one misdemeanor.

Kemp was stopped by Manor Township police on Seitz Road on Jan. 10. During a search of his vehicle, police found approximately 5 grams of heroin, approximately 3 ounces of marijuana, and a .45-caliber pistol in the center console. The serial number on the gun was scratched out, according to police.