× East Earl man facing charges after allegedly striking elderly man with vehicle

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– An East Earl man is facing charges after allegedly striking an elderly man with the vehicle of a door.

Todd Daly, 43, is facing aggravated assault charges for the incident.

On August 7 around 4:26 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Reading Road in the King’s Quality Cooks parking lot.

It was found Daly allegedly struck a 79-year-old man with a vehicle’s door after a road rage incident.

The victim suffered a broken hip in addition to scrapes on his left arm.

After speaking with the victim, police learned that the victim was being tailgated when he parked in the parking lot of King’s Quality Cooks.

Once in the parking lot, the victim said that Daly pulled up on the passenger’s side of his vehicle.

When the victim attempted to get out of the car, Daly allegedly hit him with the door of the victim’s vehicle, knocking him to the ground.

Daly fled the scene northbound on Reading Road but a bystander was able to obtain the registration of the vehicle.

Police conducted a photo lineup in which the elderly man was able to identify Daly as his assaulter.

On August 10, Daly was placed under arrest, and now faces charges.