Elizabethtown Area School Districts to offer grief counseling in wake of death of Blake Shearer
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– The Elizabethtown Area School District is offering grief counseling after former student Blake Shearer passed away after being attacked at a park.
The school district posted this message on their website:
The Elizabethtown Area School District is saddened to learn of the passing of one of our students, eleventh grader Blake Shearer. The District extends its deepest sympathies to Blake’s family as we all mourn his death. Members of the District’s support services department and IU13 Flight Team trained in grief management will be at the high school on Monday, August 13 beginning at 8 a.m. to address the immediate needs of our students K-12 for as long as it is necessary. A sudden loss like this can have a strong emotional effect on students. For that reason, we have provided a resource titled “Developmental Stages of Understanding Death” for parents/guardians to reference in the event they discuss this news with their child(ren). Any parent/guardian who has a concern regarding their son’s/daughter’s reaction to this loss should contact their child’s school. Again, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Blake’s family and friends.