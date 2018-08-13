× FOX43 to partner with American Red Cross for blood drive on August 23

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– FOX43 and the American Red Cross are partnering to host a blood drive on Thursday, August 23.

The blood drive will be held at the Penn State York Campus Main Classroom Building Conference Center from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

To donate we are encouraging that you sign up for an appointment using this website.

In addition to coming out and supporting a great cause, you have the chance to meet your favorite FOX43 personality!

Our talent will be at the Blood Drive during the times listed in the following schedule:

10:00AM-12 PM

Amy Lutz, Matt Maisel, Andrea Michaels, Trenice Bishop, and Lynda Weed 11AM – 1PM

Todd Sadowski, Bradon Long

12-2PM

Evan Forrester, Bryanna Gallagher 2PM-4PM

Andrew Kalista 3PM-5PM

Chris Garrett, Grace Griffaton

Make your arrangements, schedule an appointment, and come out to help support a great cause at the Blood Drive!