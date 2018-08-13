FOX43 to partner with American Red Cross for blood drive on August 23
YORK COUNTY, Pa.– FOX43 and the American Red Cross are partnering to host a blood drive on Thursday, August 23.
The blood drive will be held at the Penn State York Campus Main Classroom Building Conference Center from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
To donate we are encouraging that you sign up for an appointment using this website.
In addition to coming out and supporting a great cause, you have the chance to meet your favorite FOX43 personality!
Our talent will be at the Blood Drive during the times listed in the following schedule:
10:00AM-12 PM
Amy Lutz, Matt Maisel, Andrea Michaels, Trenice Bishop, and Lynda Weed
11AM – 1PM
Todd Sadowski, Bradon Long
12-2PM
Evan Forrester, Bryanna Gallagher
2PM-4PM
Andrew Kalista
3PM-5PM
Chris Garrett, Grace Griffaton
Make your arrangements, schedule an appointment, and come out to help support a great cause at the Blood Drive!