Governor Wolf provides update on weather-related flooding and road closures

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Governor Tom Wolf today advised on how the state is working to assist those affected by the heavy rains over the weekend and those forecast through tomorrow.

The rains are bringing flash flooding and related emergencies to parts of central Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency is working with county and local emergency management to ensure residents are safely evacuated and receiving necessary services as PennDOT monitors road closures.

“Our emergency agency personnel – state, county and local – are focused on helping Pennsylvanians in need as many parts of central Pennsylvania face another round of heavy rain and flash flooding,” Gov. Wolf said. “My sincerest thanks to them for their dedicated work as the state works to handle the effects of severe rain storms affecting much of the central and eastern part of the state.”

The Commonwealth Response Coordination Center (CRCC) was activated this morning at PEMA with staff in the Situation Awareness, Logistics, and Health sections to plan operations and staffing as needed. The Pennsylvania National Guard was given a warning order to ensure availability of personnel should they be needed in impacted areas.

PennDOT advised motorists that numerous central Pennsylvania roads are impacted in the area due to flooding. The following roads are closed as of this morning:

Lebanon

Route 241 between Route 341 and Lawn Road in South Londonderry Township

Motorists should be alert and watch for standing water on roadways throughout the area. They should never attempt to drive through flooded roadways.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting http://www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 860 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

State agencies continue to monitor the forecast for numerous storms which will continue to bring significant amounts of rain and flooding to areas across southcentral, northcentral and eastern Pennsylvania through late Wednesday.

Flash flood threat continues through late Monday evening for much of eastern and central PA with more rain Tuesday and a break Wednesday before more unsettled rain Thursday and Friday and a potentially drier weekend.

SOURCE: Governor’s Office