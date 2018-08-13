× Harrisburg man arrested after being found with nearly $17,000 worth of crack cocaine

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Harrisburg man was arrested for several firearms and drug-related offenses after he attempted to flee police.

Antoine Maurice Black, Jr., 25, is facing possession with intent to deliver, resisting arrest, and tampering with evidence among other related charges.

On August 11, Black, Jr. arrested for several firearms and drug-related offenses after attempting to flee police in the 2100 block of N. 5th Street.

Black was detained on the 500 block of Forrest Street, and a search of his person revealed a large amount of cash and 6 ounces of crack cocaine, valued at approximately $17,000.

Additional cash was found in Black, Jr.’s vehicle, bringing the overall cash total in his possession to nearly $7,400.

Prior to being arrested, Black, Jr. discarded a black Glock 23 .40 semi-automatic pistol and a magazine with additional ammunition, which was recovered later.

