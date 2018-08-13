× Phillies acquire 1B Justin Bour from Marlins

PHILADELPHIA– The Phillies made a surprise addition to open the weekend.

The team added 1B Justin Bour in a trade with the Miami Marlins on Friday, in exchange for minor league P McKenzie Mills.

At face value, the deal seems a bit confusing for the Philadelphia, who already has 1B Carlos Santana and 1B/LF Rhys Hoskins on the roster.

However, Bour is a left-handed bat that may be able to serve as a pinch hitter off the bench in clutch situations.

With 19 HR’s already this season, Bour also provides a power stroke that the team sought.