Police are investigating after body is found in Harrisburg alley

HARRISBURG — Harrisburg Police are investigating a body found Sunday afternoon on the 1900 block of Cathedral Street.

According to police, the body was found at about 3:24 p.m. The male victim was lying on the side of the alley, and showed no obvious signs of trauma. Witnesses saw the man walking down the street with his head slumped at approximately 1 p.m.

The man had ID on him when his body was found, but his name is being withheld pending notification of family.

The cause of death is unknown. The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office took possession of the body and is investigating.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Harrisburg Bureau of Police at (717) 558-6900.