Police investigate arson in Manheim Township

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police are investigating an arson in Manheim Township.

The act occurred in the 1000 block of Louise Avenue between Saturday, August 11 and Sunday, August 12.

Police say an unknown person(s) set a box on fire inside a vehicle parked in the area. The individual(s) then removed the burning box from the vehicle and placed it under a fence gate to the rear of a residence, according to police.

The box contained miscellaneous vehicle parts, police add.

The total loss is $750.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or can provide information related to the investigation should contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401 or submit a tip here.