LANCASTER COUNTY — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two retail theft suspects.

Just after 10 p.m. Friday, two males (pictured above) entered Target on Fruitville Pike. Police allege that they loaded a shopping cart with $1,443.94 worth of baby formula and fled without paying.

Anyone with information should contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401 or submit a tip here.