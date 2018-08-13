× Registered sex offender accused of kissing young girl at Codorus State Park swimming pool

YORK COUNTY — A 54-year-old York man who is a registered sex offender is facing charges after police say he kissed a juvenile girl while swimming in a pool with her at Codorus State Park earlier this summer.

Marc Eric Moore, of the 600 block of Colonial Drive, is charged with indecent assault, corruption of minors, and violation of rules regarding Commonwealth property in connection to the incident, which occurred on late June.

According to police, an officer on patrol at the park was approached by a woman who claimed to be concerned with activity she observed between an older male, later identified as Moore, and a young girl he was swimming with in the shallow end of the pool. The witness pointed out the man and the girl to the officer, who observed them for 2-3 minutes.

While the officer was observing, he saw a woman swim to the man and the girl. The woman pulled the girl away and began yelling at the man, according to the criminal complaint.

The woman later told the officer that she saw the male suspect, later identified as Moore, kiss the child on the upper back/neck area while swimming with her.

The officer questioned Moore, who said he was just playing with the child. The officer ran Moore’s name through York County Control, and discovered Moore is registered as a sex offender through Megan’s Law. Moore was no longer on supervised probation, according to the criminal complaint.

Police arranged an interview with the child at the Child Advocacy Center in York on July 9, according to the criminal complaint. The child told a forensic interviewer that Moore had performed an “American kiss” on her neck area. The child explained an “American kiss” was a kiss with the lips, as opposed to a “Vietnamese kiss,” which uses the nose.

Charges were filed against Moore on August 6, according to the criminal complaint.