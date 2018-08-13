× Sinkhole closes portion of Cumberland Parkway in Upper Allen Township

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County — A sinkhole has opened up on Cumberland Parkway, forcing the road to be closed and traffic to be detoured, according to Upper Allen Township Police.

The large sinkhole was determined to be a traffic and safety hazard, according to police. Cumberland Parkway is expected to remain closed for the rest of the week while repairs are made.

Traffic is being detoured onto Old Schoolhouse Lane, according to police.