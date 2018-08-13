Taking a look at flooding across Lancaster County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.-- Crews were out early on Monday morning, monitoring the flooded roadways across Lancaster County.

In West Hempfield Township, Lancaster County, Little Chiques Creek was moving very quickly. Crews had a portion of Garfield and Prospect Road shut down around 6:00 a.m., due to a van being stuck in high waters. Several emergency vehicles responded to the incident, no word on any injuries. Garfield Road reopened soon after, but water levels did remain pretty high. One resident who lives off of Garfield Road said he has never seen the area flood, and he was shocked to wake up to it this morning.

Longnecker Road in Rapho Township, Lancaster County was also closed to traffic Monday morning. Water took over the road even making its way across the street and flooding a large portion of grass near one home. You could not even see where the water stopped, it just kept going-- a large tree also fell onto the grass leaving behind debris, but it did not block the roadway.