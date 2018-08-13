× Update: Man who barricaded himself in Adams County home taken into custody, State Police say

ADAMS COUNTY — UPDATE: The man was taken into police custody without incident around 7:30 p.m., State Police say.

Previously: Pennsylvania State Police are on the scene of a barricade situation in Reading Township, Adams County.

State Police say the man, who has mental health issues, is alone inside his home on Kimberly Lane.

Troopers were contacted around 4:10 p.m. to assist Reading Township Police, who initially responded to the residence for a welfare check on the male who has firearms inside, according to police.

The State Police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) is currently on the scene.

State Police advise residents in the area to stay inside their homes or stay clear of the area until the incident has ended.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.