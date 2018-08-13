Vehicle pulled out of water in Rapho Township

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. -Rescue crews had to help a man whose car was stuck in water on Pinkerton Road.

Around 1:30 Monday afternoon, crews were called for a water rescue on Pinkerton road near the Rapho Township line. The Mount Joy Asst. Fire Chief said a man drove over the Pinkerton road bridge and got caught in the high water that washed over the roadway, causing the vehicle to get stuck. The driver was okay.

Pinkerton Road is closed at Kinderhook Road and at the Small Stone bridge. The Chief said the water isn't very high, but there’s a lot of it and it’s moving very quickly.

“Don’t drive in the water. Plain and simple. It may look fine but it only takes a small amount to swamp your car and float away," William Kanoff, Asst. Chief of the Mount Joy Fire Department, said.

Officials have no idea when Pinkerton Road will reopen since they are expecting more rain.