While showers and thunderstorms won’t be as numerous Tuesday, we’ll still need to watch for flooding in areas hit hardest with recent rain

SHOWERS & STORMS FOR TUESDAY: This evening a few showers and a rumble are possible, otherwise, it is quiet. Temperatures remain in the 70s. A spot shower or two for the morning drive can’t be ruled out but a better threat for more scattered showers and thunderstorms is during the afternoon and early evening. Flooding continues to be a concern, especially, for areas already hit hard with heavy rainfall. Temperatures top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s. We finally get a break from the rain Wednesday. With the added sunshine and dry conditions, temperatures jump to the upper 80s. It is even hotter for Thursday near 90 degrees. While most of the day is dry, a late shower is possible. Scattered showers and thunderstorms return Friday. Temperatures are still hot in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The front slows heading into the weekend.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: With the front close enough Saturday, and some upper level energy to move through the area, a few showers can’t be ruled out. Expect quite a bit of cloud cover to linger around early before more sunshine returns late in the day. Readings are in the lower and middle 80s. A drier, sunnier end to the weekend with temperatures in the middle 80s. Plenty of sunshine and much needed dry weather continues Monday. It is very warm in the upper 80s.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist