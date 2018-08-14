‘Ask Evan’: “What is the latest on starting school years after Labor Day?”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week's 'Ask Evan question deals with the start of the new school year. Taylor L of York County asks, "Another school year is upon us, and students will be heading back to class before the end of August. Is the bill to move the start of the school year to after Labor Day ever going to be passed?

For many recent years, school districts in Pennsylvania begin the new school year during or around the third week of August-- and virtually none after Labor Day. There has been an effort for several years to change that. In 2017 State Representative Bob Godshall and several other Pennsylvania lawmakers sponsored HB73, which would push back the start of school to after labor day.

Godshall says this bill was introduced as a way to ensure that Pennsylvania families get all the benefits of a full, traditional summer vacation while not negatively impacting the education of students. It never got out of committee to get any debate or vote on the house floor.

Lawmakers who support it say starting the school year in August costs taxpayers additional money on different levels. First, the additional costs to cool buildings during the heat of August. Secondly, they say it hurts tourism which is the state's second largest industry. The Labor Day holiday weekend is a big holiday of tourism and family vacation time. When kids go back to school before the holiday weekend, business dies off and shop owners and the state get less summer revenue. August school starts also cuts families opportunities for late summer vacations.

Meanwhile, those against the start date change are primarily the school systems, the State Teachers Union and the School Board Association. They claim the mid-August start is necessary in order to adequately prepare students for upcoming PSSA tests. They also say the change would push more school district schedules into late June and negatively impact summer programs.

So, there doesn't appear to be any new movement to change the back to school time frame and students this year will be heading back to school in a couple of weeks.

Thanks for the question. If you have questions you'd like to ask send me an email at AskEvan@FOX43.com. Put 'Ask Evan' in the subject line. You can also reach out to me on Facebook at Evan Forrester FOX43. Whatever the topic I'll do my best to track down answers you are looking for.