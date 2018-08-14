Back-to-school means keeping students up-to-date on immunizations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- It's almost time to go back to school for students across Central Pennsylvania.

While many are taking the time to stock up on school supplies, physicians are issuing a reminder to make sure your students' vaccinations are up to date.

Last year, a new state immunization requirements for school-age children went into effect last year.

Dr. Sean Campbell with WellSpan Pediatric Medicine